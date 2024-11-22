Wicked: Part One's Two Biggest Cameos Will Have You Singing

This article contains spoilers for "Wicked."

When Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's stage musical adaptation of Gregory Maguire's novel "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" made its Broadway debut in 2003, few could have anticipated what an international sensation "Wicked" would become. The story is told from the perspective of two witches, Elphaba and Galinda, who will later become The Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda The Good, respectively.

It takes place before and after Dorothy Gale's arrival in the magical land of Oz, explaining how both women would end up down their inevitable paths. With gorgeous spectacle evoking the technicolor brilliance of Victor Fleming's classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz," and some of the most memorable songs in the entire Broadway canon, "Wicked" took the world by storm. The show went on to win three Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards, and even a Grammy Award.

The show broke box office records around the globe and joined "The Phantom of the Opera" and "The Lion King" in the $1 billion Broadway revenue club in 2016. The following year, it would surpass "The Phantom of the Opera" to become the second highest-grossing Broadway production of all time. The success of the show also helped skyrocket the careers of musical theatre mainstays Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the roles of Elphaba and G(a)linda and went on to become massive crossover stars (Menzel is Elsa in "Frozen" for crying out loud). There have been plenty of Broadway stars who have made the leap from stage to screen (and one is not better than the other), but Menzel and Chenoweth's ascent set the standard for all who would follow them down the yellow brick road to Hollywood.

This is why it's such a delight to see them make cameo appearances in the "Wicked" film adaptation, complete with a vocal riff guaranteed to transport you back to 2003.