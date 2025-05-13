What Is The Cast Of Malcolm In The Middle Up To Now?

Believe it or not, Bryan Cranston has had a relatively decent career following his turn as eccentric patriarch Hal Wilkerson throughout all seven seasons of "Malcolm in the Middle." In the years that followed the series finale, he booked roles in films that became modern classics, such as "The Lincoln Lawyer," the Ryan Gosling thriller "Drive," Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion," Ben Affleck's "Argo," the 2014 "Godzilla" reboot, and the Wes Anderson films "Isle of Dogs" and "Asteroid City."

Advertisement

In 2016, he earned his first and only Academy Award nomination for playing the title role in the film "Trumbo." He's also starred in the Netflix chart-topping crime flick "The Infiltrator," the Showtime legal drama-slash-crime thriller "Your Honor," played fictional versions of himself in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "The Disaster Artist" (dramatizing a real bit of behind-the-scenes drama related to both "Malcolm" and "The Room" in the latter film), and even found time to direct an episode of "The Office."

Feels like we're missing something... Oh, right — he also happened to give one of, if not the greatest dramatic TV performance of the 21st century in the critically acclaimed AMC crime thriller "Breaking Bad," in which he starred for five perfect seasons as high school chemistry teacher-turned-meth kingpin Walter White. Cranston nearly missed out on playing this role waiting to hear about a potential eighth season of "Malcolm," then faced an uphill battle convincing AMC executives that the same man who played Hal could pull off Walter. He was, of course, ultimately successful, and the rest is history: Cranston earned six Emmy Awards for his work on "Breaking Bad," and has since reprised his role in the sequel film "El Camino" and the spin-off series "Better Call Saul." Under the right circumstances, he's open to doing so again.

Advertisement

As of writing, Cranston can be seen in AppleTV+'s entertainment industry satire "The Studio," and he will be featured in Wes Anderson's 2025 film "The Phoenician Scheme." He is also slated to appear in the "Malcolm" reunion, and has announced that he will take a hiatus from acting in 2026.