The 10 Best Actors On The Original Twilight Zone Series, Ranked

For my money, there's one easy answer to the question of the best television show of all time: it's "The Twilight Zone," obviously. Rod Serling's influential series, which originally premiered in 1959, offers something for everybody. There are scary episodes and thought-provoking ones, episodes with aliens and episodes with murder, and episodes that fall into the Western genre, science fiction, horror, and even comedy. That iconic theme music gives everything an air of the surreal, letting us know that we're watching a show where just about anything can happen.

Serling didn't like that the show reran in syndication, but that's part of what made it so enduring. From SyFy marathons to the series' ubiquity on various streaming services, audiences have been discovering "The Twilight Zone" for decades, sinking into its impressive back catalog in an effort to be scared, spooked, or simply entertained.

One of the joys of rewatching "The Twilight Zone" is realizing just how impressive its cast is. The series employed a number of major stars, many before they were really famous. In "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" — the one with the gremlin on the wing of the plane — you'll spot William Shatner before "Star Trek." It's not always good; in "The Bard," one of the worst episodes of "The Twilight Zone," you'll get a young Burt Reynolds doing a Marlon Brando impression. As for the absolute best performers to ever appear on the original run of the show, that question's a bit harder to answer. Here's our attempt.