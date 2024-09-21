The 5 Worst Episodes Of The Twilight Zone, Ranked

"The Twilight Zone" has an uneasy relationship with comedy. Although, naturally, Serling and other writers would want to lean into the absurdity of genre (as well as simply provide some levity to a series that could get surprisingly dark), the series' hit-to-miss ratio doubled on the side of "miss" when it comes to the comedic episodes. As has been pointed out elsewhere, comedy is a fickle genre — it's something that can either be so evergreen that it can stretch beyond the generations, or something so timely that it has an incredibly short shelf life. Sadly, the latter tended to be the case with "The Twilight Zone," and "Mr. Dingle, The Strong" is a perfect example of that.

Written by Serling and directed by John Brahm, "Mr. Dingle" casts Burgess Meredith as the title character, a sap and social reject who happens to be randomly chosen by some dire-looking Martians for an experiment whereby they grant the weakling super strength. Mr. Dingle goes through a series of "whoopsie" shenanigans and becomes famous for a hot minute, only for the experiment to abruptly end. The "twist" involves some Venusians (who look even more embarrassing than the Martians) looking to conduct their own experiment on a human, and they then choose to give Mr. Dingle super intelligence.

It's understandable why Serling thought Meredith could pull this role off, given that he gave the show one of the most iconic tragic characters ever in the first season's "Time Enough at Last." Yet there's no tragedy or pathos to Mr. Dingle, just physical comedy that Meredith isn't quite adept at. For some reason, Serling thought childlike simpletons were the height of charm and hilarity (see season 1's "Mr. Bevis," or, y'know, don't), perhaps because they acted as a rejoinder to the soulless Madison Avenue types who rubbed Serling the wrong way. If you feel the same, maybe you'll find "Mr. Dingle" charming, too. For the rest of us, we'll be wishing the Martians took him with them.