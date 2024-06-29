One Underrated Twilight Zone Episode Is A True Crime Cautionary Tale

Wedged in the back half of the final season of "The Twilight Zone," during an era that saw Rod Serling's classic sci-fi series begin to wind down after five influential years, "I Am the Night — Color Me Black" features a deceptively simple premise. In the half-hour episode, a probably innocent man is due to be hanged, and as locals relish the idea of a public execution, the sun refuses to rise over the town in which he's imprisoned.

The man in question is called Jagger (Terry Becker), and it soon becomes clear that there's more to his case than meets the eye. The self-proclaimed activist, we learn, killed a member of the KKK who had previously participated in bombings and attacked at least one person of color. He also aimed to injure the man who ended up killing him, as a local reporter notes that the dead man "was a cross-burning psychopathic bully who attacked the [convicted] man in there." The crime was self-defense, but the local deputy (George Lindsey), prompted by a "committee of townspeople" who conspicuously decided against an autopsy, lied about the forensic evidence to position it as an unprompted killing.

These truths and more spill out over the course of one dark morning, as the townspeople are moved to honesty by the seemingly judgmental pressure of the endless night around them. Radio announcers note that this place is the only one in the world where the sun didn't rise that day, and as the deadline for the execution approaches, these characters reveal the depths of their inhumanity. The sheriff, it turns out, was up for re-election, while the reporter was driven to sell newspapers and the deputy was fixated on his own public reputation. All of the town's trusted institutions broke down in support of white supremacy –- and the heavens refused to open up as a result.