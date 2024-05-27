Every Season Of The Classic Twilight Zone Series Ranked

The fourth season of "The Twilight Zone" makes the single worst decision the series ever made, and it's a deceptively simple error. After delivering 102 stories that opened with intrigue and ended with a bang in under 30 minutes, the series decided to experiment with longer episodes. All 18 episodes of the show's penultimate season clock in at nearly an hour, and very few, if any, make full use of that runtime.

This season also includes plenty of ideas that the show had already done better in previous seasons (killer robots, haunted soldiers, devils, and crashed astronauts abound), but it also introduces some of the weirdest and most anemic story concepts of the series. In "Jesse-Belle," a lovestruck witch transforms into a leopard each night. In "I Dream of Genie," a man who finds a magic lamp wishes to become a genie himself. And the less we say about the Shakespeare-invoking finale, the better. The season has precious few acclaimed standouts, though it does feature appearances from Dennis Hopper, Robert Duvall, and Julie Newmar.

Despite the lackluster pacing and recycled plot points, "The Twilight Zone" season 4 is noteworthy for its continued exploration of darker themes than previous seasons. In an episode that tilts more towards horror than science fiction, a wax museum full of serial killer statues comes to life, while another of the season's outings features a neo-Nazi whose rise to power comes courtesy of the specter of Adolf Hitler himself. In that episode, at least, Serling delivers a closing monologue that feels as vital as anything in earlier seasons of the show. "He's alive so long as these evils exist," Serling warns in a speech that borders on an outright call to action. "Remember that when he comes to your town ... Remember it when you hear a name called, a minority attacked, any blind, unreasoning assault on a people or any human being. He's alive because through these things we keep him alive."