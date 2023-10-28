A Real-Life Tragedy Forced The Twilight Zone To Reshoot An Entire Episode

Most fans of "The Twilight Zone" know that there's typically nothing funny about the show's attempts to do comedy. As a storyteller, Rod Serling was part poet, part prophet, part pioneer, and though he had the ability to create a seemingly endless supply of profound moral tales and prescient horror stories, he wasn't exactly a humorist. Many of the seminal sci-fi series' comedic episodes go down like a lead balloon, and the season 1 outing "The Mighty Casey" is no exception.

The episode follows a failing underdog baseball team called the Hoboken Zephyrs, which gets a surprising new advantage in the form of a pitcher named Casey (Robert Sorrells), who happens to be a robot. With Casey on the mound, the Zephyrs are undefeatable, but in typical "Twilight Zone" fashion, anything that sounds too good to be true is. The wheel of fortune turns when Casey is given a heart that makes him start to feel. He becomes too empathetic to endure the ruthless competition of sports and quits the game altogether. At episode's end, Serling implies that the team's coach, McGarry (Jack Warden), ended up making a whole team of robots — all of them heartless — in order to win games.

"The Mighty Casey" isn't just unfunny because the humor doesn't come across that well; it's an episode that also has a painfully serious backstory. According to Marc Scott Zicree's book "The Twilight Zone Companion," a completely different version of the episode was shot before the one audiences were shown, but it was ultimately scrapped when the actor set to play McGarry died just days after shooting. In retrospect, Serling realized the actor had been gravely ill during filming, and he respectfully chose not to let "The Mighty Casey" air without recasting the part.