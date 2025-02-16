Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston Directed One Of The Office's Deadliest Episodes

In 2022, Bryan Cranston stopped by the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was asked about his one directorial stint on "The Office." After being told that the former cast refer to his episode as "Death Bus," the "Breaking Bad" star recalled the experience of shooting and how it was very nearly a complete disaster. As it turns out, the bus itself was extremely hot — not surprising considering the show was shot in Los Angeles and the bus was packed with people. So, to get around these sweltering conditions, the crew rigged up an AC unit to the back of the bus which pumped in cold air through the sunroof. Unfortunately, they didn't notice that, as Cranston recalled, "the intake for the refrigeration system was exactly lined up to where the tailpipe of the bus was," which meant that exhaust fumes were being sucked up into the AC unit and sent directly into the bus.

"Jenna Fischer actually saved everyone's life," said Cranston. "She said, 'I smell exhaust, it's coming inside the bus.'" At first, Cranston — who has since got the wheels turning on a possible "Office" spin-off movie — didn't believe Fischer, but as he explained to Colbert, he eventually went to check the unit himself. "I got a chair and I stood up on the thing," he said. "I stuck my nose up in there and sure enough it was billowing down. It was carbon monoxide." The actor claimed to have gotten dizzy after going in for another sniff, before realizing, "Oh my God, we could've all been dead."

Speaking to Business Insider at the premiere of his Cranston-starring film "Jerry & Marge Go Large," Dwight actor Rainn Wilson remembered the shoot, saying, "They didn't think about the fact that the exhaust would recycle and potentially poison us and knock us out." He then joked that Fischer "threw up" on his shoes, and that Erin actress Ellie Kemper "went into a coma," adding, "We completely 100% blame Bryan Cranston."