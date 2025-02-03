The Best Sitcom Of All Time, According To IMDb

In an era when there is more media than ever before, new arbiters have sprung up to guide our increasingly disoriented collective taste. Though it throws up confounding developments such as claiming that Sean Connery's only "perfect" movie is "Darby O'Gill and the Little People," Rotten Tomatoes has emerged as one such guide through the dim and bloated media landscape wrought by the rise of the internet and streaming platforms. Likewise, IMDb, with its devoted user base eager to register their takes on movies and TV shows, has provided another way to decipher modern media.

The site that put "The Shawshank Redemption" at the top of its best movies of all time, IMDb is arguably not the best source of guidance, but at least it brings a certain sense of order to things. We now have the site's 250 best TV shows of all time, for example, which provides a fun little way of testing your own tastes against the masses (or at least the people who vote on IMDb).

Within that hefty list, there are, of course, a multitude of genres, and in terms of sitcoms, one show has proven to be more popular than any other. Thanks to Metacritic, we know that Seth MacFarlane made the worst sitcom of all time, but the best? According to IMDb, that's the American version of "The Office."