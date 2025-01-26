Seth MacFarlane Made The Worst Sitcom Ever, According To Metacritic

Seth MacFarlane is undeniably a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, particularly in the TV space. As the creator of long-running shows such as "Family Guy" and "American Dad," his creations are now fixtures of the pop culture landscape. But even heavy-hitters miss every once in a while. For MacFarlane, his biggest miss to date came in 2013 when Fox picked up his live-action multi-camera sitcom "Dads" to air. Riding high at arguably the biggest moment in his career, the network seemed to think it couldn't lose. What it wound up with was an unrivaled critical misfire.

How bad was the response to "Dads," exactly? Amazingly enough, it ranks as the worst-reviewed sitcom on Metacritic with a dreadful 15 "Metascore." It should be noted that the site only counts titles with seven or more reviews. Setting aside any technicalities, "Dads" is a widely-panned failure that lasted just a single season spanning 19 episodes before getting the ax. The cancellation order came before the final episode aired in July 2014.

Co-created by Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild, "Dads" was a comedy about two successful gaming entrepreneurs/best friends (played by Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi) whose lives are upended when their dads have to move in with them. Attempted comedy ensues. The dads were played by Martin Mull ("Clue") and Peter Riegert ("The Mask").

The series was originally given a six-episode order by the network before being picked up for a full season. Fox was, understandably, bullish on its prospects. It had MacFarlane as one of the key producers and a promising cast. Plus, MacFarlane was coming off of the resounding success of his movie "Ted," which made an astounding $549 million at the box office, spawned a sequel, and later gave rise to a prequel TV show on Peacock. What could possibly go wrong?