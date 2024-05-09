One Of Peacock's Best Original Shows Is Coming Back For Season 2

Peacock may be struggling on the revenue front, but that's not keeping it from bringing back one of its most successful shows for a second season.

At the beginning of 2024, Seth MacFarlane's "Ted" TV series (watch the trailer) became Peacock's most watched original series ever. On top of that, the streaming adaptation of the big screen comedy from the "Family Guy" creator actually took the #1 spot on the Original Streaming Comedy charts in the United States for over two months (according to Nielsen ratings, via Peacock's press release). But "Ted" was a massive hit outside of the U.S. too, making waves in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. That's more than enough for a second season of "Ted."

If you missed "Ted," here's the synopsis for the first season:

In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

While the success of "Ted" makes a season 2 renewal feel like a foregone conclusion, the show was originally touted as a limited series. That means it was likely only intended to have a single season. But I'm sure there was always a hope behind the scenes that MacFarlane would be able to continue the antics of the titular foul-mouthed teddy bear and the teenage shenanigans that his Thunder Buddy John Bennett gets into while navigating high school and their dysfunctional family.