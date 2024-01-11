Peacock's Ted TV Series Review: Seth MacFarlane Puts An Irreverent, Modern Spin On The '90s Sitcom

However, compliments must be given to another large reason why "Ted" works so well. Sure, MacFarlane is the star here, as the series is named after the bear he's voicing. But Ted doesn't work so well without his Thunder Buddy to bounce off. If there was one concern that I had with a "Ted" series was that the same comedic charm wouldn't be there without Mark Wahlberg. There's something especially hilarious about watching an actor like Wahlberg be a Boston bro with a soft spot for his raunchy teddy bear. The way the two interact in the movie always felt authentic, like these were two friends you knew in college. Surely, keeping that vibe alive with an entirely new actor in a different setting would be quite a challenge.

Max Burkholder is the twentysomething actor tasked with playing a young John Bennett, and while he doesn't exactly have the same presence as Wahlberg, he still manages to capture the same natural connection with MacFarlane as Ted, and he's just fantastic. The way the two effortlessly converse with each other, especially when they get caught up in one of their trademark moments of excitedly talking over each other, is executed perfectly. Burkholder even gets some of the more oddball moments, such as when Ted and John have to improvise certain scenarios to lie while pulling off teenage schemes, and John finds himself creating tragic backstories for non-existent characters that they're making up on the spot.

While Burkholder and MacFarlane are doing the heavy lifting here, the rest of the family gets their time to shine as well. Blaire is the next most prominent character, and she often gets caught up in whatever antics Ted and John are attempting to pull off, whether it's trying weed for the first time in the supersized series premiere that's nearly an hour long or trying to rent adult movies from the local video store. As Blaire, Giorgia Whigham gives the most grounded performance, often acting as the voice of reason for the entire family, but that doesn't mean she's a stick in the mud either, and she has her own moments of preposterousness too.

Alanna Ubach is also a riot as John's mother Susan. Though she's putting on a bit of an exaggerated voice that borders on feeling cartoonish, Ubach's performance always feels genuine, and she brings the right dose of earnest heart to the series. On the other end of the spectrum, Scott Grimes feels like he's starring in a much broader comedy as John's father Matty. With 90% of his dialogue being screamed as a perpetually bothered father, he's an annoying character with very few moments of subtlety or depth. Granted, that might be exactly how the character is supposed to be portrayed, because Boston fathers can be loud jerks, but Grimes is grating in a way that becomes less and less amusing as the series goes on. There are ever-so-brief moments of levity in Grimes' performance, but they're largely overshadowed by his usual volume and overstated presence.