Peacock's Ted TV Series Trailer Sends Seth MacFarlane's Foul-Mouthed Teddy Bear To School

After the big screen delivered the marijuana and beer-fueled antics of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg) and his living teddy bear in Seth MacFarlane's "Ted" franchise, the raunchy debauchery of the longtime friends is coming to Peacock in the form of a prequel TV series. Thankfully, since this is streaming, "Ted" can be just as raunchy as the movies. However, because this is a prequel series, there's no Mark Wahlberg screwing around with Ted. Instead, we have a 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder) enduring the trials and tribulations of high school with Ted by his side, and having a living teddy bear as your best friend in school goes about as well as you'd expect for a teenager in the 1990s.

The "Ted" trailer (watch above) just debuted from Peacock, giving us a blend of your average sitcom with the R-rated comedy of a cable series. After riding a wave of fame from being the world's first living toy, Ted is now living an average life back with John's family. That means John's parents (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) have a big part to play, and there's also cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham) hanging around too. And it's 1993, so this kinda feels like Seth MacFarlane's own version of "The Goldbergs," the series from Adam Goldberg that was charmingly nostalgic about the 1980s. Though I'm betting this will skewer the decade more than look back on it quite so fondly.