Seth MacFarlane Gives Details About The Ted Prequel Series Coming To Peacock (And Yes, There Will Be F-Bombs)

Remember "Ted"? The dirty teddy bear comedy from "Family Guy" creator Seth McFarlane isn't necessarily on the tip of everyone's tongue these days, but it was a surprise hit upon its release in 2012. The movie grossed over $500 million worldwide, generating a sequel and now, a decade later, a prequel series.

The first season of the Peacock series is still being made (that CGI bear probably takes a while to render), so fans of the foul-mouthed plushie will be waiting a while longer for his return. But in the meantime, McFarlane is sharing insight with Collider about what to expect from the new show that he executive produces, writes, directs, and stars in. Hint: it's not fun for all ages. "There's no broadcast standards there," McFarlane says of the streamer, noting that the new show will be the equivalent of "an R-rated comedy."

The original film starred Mark Wahlberg as Ted's childhood pal, John, who wished the teddy bear to life only for it to grow up into an alcoholic partier who's much more prone to drop an F-bomb than a string-pull toy "I love you." According to the writer-director who also voices the bear, those F-bombs will make a triumphant return in the new series. "Our guidelines are the same as they were for the movie," he says. "It's no different. You can say 'f***', you can say whatever you want."