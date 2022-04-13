Peacock's Ted TV Series Announces The Main Cast Alongside Seth MacFarlane's Raunchy Teddy Bear

Move over, Paddington. Everyone's actual favorite anthropomorphic bear is coming back for more ... and he's bringing along a familiar face. Er, make that voice.

In an announcement earlier today, Peacock revealed the cast of the new live-action series that's based on both Seth MacFarlane movies, "Ted" and "Ted 2." And in confirmation of what we reported on at the time, MacFarlane will indeed return to reprise his voice role as the "iconic" (the press release's word, not mine!) and incredibly vulgar talking teddy bear. In addition to MacFarlane coming back as creator, director, writer, co-showrunner, and executive producer on all the episodes of the new series, he'll also be joined by fellow co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh ("Modern Family").

In addition, Peacock also announced a trio of main cast members to share space with Ted himself throughout the series. Actors Giorgia Whigham ("The Punisher," "13 Reasons Why"), Max Burkholder ("Parenthood") and Scott Grimes ("Oppenheimer," "The Orville") have all joined "Ted" in various roles.

Whigham will play Blaire Bennett, described as "a smart and politically correct college student who's living with her Uncle Matty, Aunt Susan, and younger cousin John. She is not afraid to be outspoken and frequently clashes with her more traditionalist family." Burkholder has been cast as John Bennett, "a good guy and likable teen who is, however, still in his awkward phase. With Ted's help, John is doing his best to navigate adolescence." Lastly, Grimes will portray Matty Bennett, described as "a blustering, blue-collar Bostonian who thinks he is the unequivocal boss in the family, and doesn't like anyone challenging him, particularly his liberal-minded niece, Blaire." And just in case I even need to inform anyone of MacFarlane's Ted, he's a "foul-mouthed, pot-smoking teddy bear brought to life by the magic of a little boy's wish."