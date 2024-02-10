Seth MacFarlane's Ted Movies And TV Series Ranked

Animation mastermind Seth MacFarlane made a name for himself with the creation of "Family Guy." After working on Hanna-Barbera cartoons like "Dexter's Laboratory" and "Johnny Bravo," MacFarlane would bring his irreverent riff on the animated family sitcom to FOX in 1999. Though the series was initially canceled after three seasons, the show's release on DVD resulted in renewed interest from both audiences and the network, and the show has been running for 22 seasons and counting. Since then, MacFarlane has created several more animated hits, including "American Dad" and the "Family Guy" spin-off "The Cleveland Show," but he's also shifted into both live-action TV and movies, which includes the raunchy buddy comedy franchise "Ted."

"Ted" follows the antics of John Bennett (Mark Wahlberg), a thirty-something who is best friends with a teddy bear that magically came to life after wishing on a magic star when John was just a boy. It might sound family friendly and whimsical, but their life as adults is anything but. John works a dead-end job at a car rental office and spends his spare time smoking weed and screwing around with Ted, the photorealistic, digitally animated teddy bear voiced by MacFarlane, doing a slight variation on the Peter Griffin voice that he employs on "Family Guy."

Since the R-rated comedy movie debuted on the big screen in 2012 and became a huge hit, it has been followed by the appropriately titled sequel "Ted 2" in 2015, and a self-titled limited series on Peacock in 2024. But how do the "Ted" movies and TV series stack up against each other? Let's break it down.

Sidenote: As we begin our ranking, I'd like to point out that there are no bad installments in the "Ted" franchise.