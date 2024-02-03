Bryan Cranston Gets The Wheels Turning On Possible Movie Idea For The Office

For over four years now, "The Office" stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have been revisiting episodes of the popular sitcom on their enthusiastic rewatch podcast, "Office Ladies." This week, former episode director (and "Breaking Bad" star) Bryan Cranston stopped by the show (via Entertainment Weekly) and finally said what everyone's probably been thinking: there should be a "The Office" movie.

"Let's say that there's not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?" Cranston spitballed when chatting with Kinsey and Fischer about his own time on the long-running series. If you don't remember the actor from "The Office," it's because he wasn't actually on screen; instead, he served as the man behind the camera for season 9's pie stand field trip episode "Work Bus." When reminiscing about the show, Cranston broached the topic of a sequel film that would check in on the Dunder Mifflin staff, pitching "something where we can see where these people are."

Cranston is clearly speaking not just as a filmmaker, but as a fan, and Fischer and Kinsey seem to be on board. "[There are] these people in the entire cast that we're curious about," Cranston continued. "We wondered at the end, where did they go? What did become of them?" Kinsey was quick to say she'd sign on the project, while Fischer had one caveat. "I mean, if Greg did it because I would trust it. You know?" Fischer said, referencing Greg Daniels, who adapted the series from the British original and served as showrunner for the series for its first four seasons. "As long as Greg is writing it and he's in charge of it, then I say yes."