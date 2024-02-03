Bryan Cranston Gets The Wheels Turning On Possible Movie Idea For The Office
For over four years now, "The Office" stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have been revisiting episodes of the popular sitcom on their enthusiastic rewatch podcast, "Office Ladies." This week, former episode director (and "Breaking Bad" star) Bryan Cranston stopped by the show (via Entertainment Weekly) and finally said what everyone's probably been thinking: there should be a "The Office" movie.
"Let's say that there's not a reboot series, but what if there was a movie?" Cranston spitballed when chatting with Kinsey and Fischer about his own time on the long-running series. If you don't remember the actor from "The Office," it's because he wasn't actually on screen; instead, he served as the man behind the camera for season 9's pie stand field trip episode "Work Bus." When reminiscing about the show, Cranston broached the topic of a sequel film that would check in on the Dunder Mifflin staff, pitching "something where we can see where these people are."
Cranston is clearly speaking not just as a filmmaker, but as a fan, and Fischer and Kinsey seem to be on board. "[There are] these people in the entire cast that we're curious about," Cranston continued. "We wondered at the end, where did they go? What did become of them?" Kinsey was quick to say she'd sign on the project, while Fischer had one caveat. "I mean, if Greg did it because I would trust it. You know?" Fischer said, referencing Greg Daniels, who adapted the series from the British original and served as showrunner for the series for its first four seasons. "As long as Greg is writing it and he's in charge of it, then I say yes."
The ball is in Greg Daniels' court
Daniels himself was asked about a revival of "The Office" last October, and while he told Collider that rumors about the show's return were "very speculative," he also seemed to hint that not all hope is lost. "When there's something to announce, I will definitely announce it," he told the outlet. Fischer told Cranston she'd appear in a follow-up project for a new generation of "The Office" watchers: her children. "I would do it," she said on the most recent episode of "Office Ladies." "I would do it for my kids because I think they would think that's fun."
While at least half of the TV reboots out there haven't justified their own existence, "The Office" would return with something to prove: its simultaneously meta, reflective, and aimless final season didn't exactly nail the landing (though the actual series finale remains beloved), so any attempt to revisit the world of the show could only serve to improve upon some of the bumpier bits of season 9. Personally, I could see "The Office" continuing in the vein of Michael Apted's "Up" series, a long-running documentary saga that chronicles the lives of its subjects every 7 years. The series ended in 2013, so the finale's 10th anniversary has already passed, but there are plenty of other dates to choose from.
As for Cranston, he says he'd be happy with a tiny cameo if a project ever comes to fruition. "I just want to be an extra in it," he says. "I would be some guy." While he pitched himself appearing as a crossing guard, Kinsey had an even better idea: "Maybe you're like one of Dwight's hired hands on Schrute Farms."