The Bryan Cranston TV Series On Netflix That Has Everyone's Attention

In the age of streaming abundance, let there be no confusion — Netflix is still the undisputed king of the streaming game. The service has almost 280 million global subscribers, comfortably outpacing its closest competition, Prime Video, which has around 200 million subscribers, and remaining vastly ahead of its other competitors. This means that, for better or worse, Netflix has become the de facto winner of the streaming wars, and somewhat of a tastemaker in its own right. At the very least, it's the closest we'll get to the kind of monoculture we had back in the 90s when everyone was watching the same stuff. If a show or movie hits Netflix and manages to gain any traction, you can bet most people will be talking about it.

This has made things incredibly difficult for other companies trying to get a piece of the streaming action. So far, pretty much everyone else who's launched a streaming platform in the wake of Netflix's success has struggled to wring any profitability out of it. As such, we've seen companies start to bundle services, rebrand their platforms, pack their services full of ads, and generally steer streaming back towards the age of cable. Throughout this whole debacle, several actual vestiges of the cable era have endured, most notably HBO, which now exists in its own right and also as part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Max service.

But there's also little old Showtime, which is now Paramount+ with Showtime. Just as this tortured name change is another example of the industry contorting and mangling its various products to keep up with the streaming age, so too is the fact that one Showtime show has actually been given the Netflix stimulus package treatment.