Showtime Is Rebranding As Paramount+ With Showtime, Here's What You Need To Know

Showtime, one of the most trusted premium cable channels this side of HBO, is rebranding. The channel, owned by Paramount Global, is officially set to relaunch with a new name in January 2024. Get ready for the Paramount+ With Showtime era. This is a title that the company had already been leaning into on the streaming side, but now the long-standing cable channel is taking on the new branding as well. For better or worse, it's a corporate synergy move.

On January 8, 2024, Showtime will officially rebrand as Paramount+ With Showtime, so anyone who subscribes to the channel will need to be aware of the title change. That means the cable channel will have the same name as the company's top-tier streaming offering. Paramount+ also has an "essential" plan with ads that does not feature Showtime's original series. In a press release, Paramount explained: "The move aligns the brand with the Paramount+ With Showtime plan, a cornerstone integration for the streaming service, making this the first of its kind multiplatform brand that integrates streaming and linear content."

That's a very jargon-heavy statement but, essentially, it's about the streaming-focused future. Paramount needs to lean into the Paramount+ name and Showtime can help it do that. To that end, Showtime cable subscribers are not going to be granted access to the Paramount+ With Showtime streaming package. The big difference is that certain Paramount+ originals will now be made available to those who subscribe to the linear version of Showtime.

"Halo," "Mayor of Kingstown," "Star Trek: Discovery," "Wolf Pack," and the upcoming "Sexy Beast" show will be available to Showtime subscribers in January via streaming apps of pay-TV partners. It seems the idea is to try and entice Showtime cable subscribers to go all-in on Paramount+ With Showtime by showing them what's available on the streaming side.