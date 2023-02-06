George Clooney Heads To Showtime For New Political Thriller Series The Department

As an actor, you can count on George Clooney to deliver the goods — whether that means flashing that legendary, mischievous smile of his, or buttoning down the charm to play a more conflicted and possibly amoral character. As a director, however, you can never be too sure which Clooney you're going to get. There's the one who gave us the fascinating "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and the riveting "Good Night, and Good Luck." Then there's the one behind the political thriller "The Ides of March" and the apocalyptic survival drama "The Midnight Sky," both of which have their merits but are hurt by weak stories. Finally, we have the Clooney who helmed stuff like "The Monuments Men" and "Suburbicon," which are baffling misfires given the wealth of talent involved in making them.

Whether you feel Clooney is a capable journeyman who's convinced himself he's an auteur (as /Film's Chris Evangelista argued in his review of Clooney's 2021 movie "The Tender Bar") or a creative who doesn't always get his due credit when he's behind the camera (see also: /Film's Ryan Scott's defense of "The Tender Bar"), it's hard not to be at least a little curious whenever he announces a new project. He's still George Clooney, and there's always the hope he will prove to have another "Confessions" or "Good Night" up his sleeve. His venture into streaming with Hulu's "Catch-22" miniseries was fairly well-received too, which bodes well for his return to the small screen with the newly-ordered Showtime series, "The Department." Here's everything we know about the show so far.