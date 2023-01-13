Yellowjackets Season 2 Teaser Trailer: There's Something In The Wilderness

Buzz, buzz, buzz! "Yellowjackets" season 2 is just a few weeks away and Showtime has released the first teaser trailer, offering a glimpse of the secrets and sins still to be uncovered.

Part "Lord of the Flies," part "Lost," the series is split between past and present storylines. In 1996, a talented girls' soccer team is stranded in the Canadian wilderness following a plane crash and eventually devolves into a paganistic clan who, it's been heavily implied, resorted to cannibalism in order to survive. In 2021, those who made it back to civilization and tried to move on with their lives find their past coming back to haunt them.

The awesome cast includes Christina Ricci, Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, and Tawny Cypress, with "Six Feet Under" star Lauren Ambrose joining in season 2 as the adult version of Van (last seen in 1996 with a horribly mauled face following a wolf attack). Also adding to the cast is Elijah Wood, playing Walter, another "citizen detective" who becomes entangled with Misty (Ricci, in a role that's as hilarious as it is terrifying). Check out the first teaser for "Yellowjackets" season 2 below!