Yellowjackets Renewed For Season 3 Before Season 2's Premiere This Spring

The show's fantastic debut season ended with the first snow of winter, meaning the Yellowjackets soccer team still has many months to go before their rescue, and plenty of thrills and surprises to unspool over at least two more seasons. Season 2 will pick up the series in March, and introduce adult versions of survivors we haven't seen before, like fan favorite Van (Lauren Ambrose, with Liv Hewson as teen Van) and mentally unstable — or supernaturally powered? — Lottie (Simone Kessell, with Courtney Eaton as teen Lottie).

The President and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks, Chris McCarthy, shared a pretty clear reason for the show's renewal in a statement: it's just really successful! "With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now," he says. The exec also thanked the team behind the series, saying, "the show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution."

Plenty of other plot points remain unresolved at this point, from the fate of teenage Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) baby to the reasoning behind modern-day Taissa's (Tawny Cypress) descent into occultism to the status of adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis), who was kidnapped in the finale. And although it's been heavily hinted that the girls engaged in some good, old-fashioned cannibalism to survive their time in the wilderness, the show includes enough hallucinatory and possibly supernatural elements that it's unclear yet whether and when they'll end up resorting to the act.

Regardless, viewers will feast well with two more seasons of "Yellowjackets" on the way. The new season premieres March 24, 2023 for Showtime subscribers.