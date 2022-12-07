Yellowjackets Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And More For The Return Of Showtime's Series

(Welcome to ...And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

Showtime's "Yellowjackets" was one of the most fascinating new shows to debut in 2021. The series centers on the members of a Seattle high school girls' soccer team (the titular Yellowjackets) whose plane crashes in the Canadian wild on their way to a national tournament in 1996. 25 years later, only a few of the players are still alive, having somehow managed to survive in the woods for 19 months before being rescued. The show blends horror — some of which may be supernatural in nature, though that's yet to be confirmed — with high school coming-of-age drama and mystery box storytelling as it slowly reveals the truth about what really went down in the wilderness. Meanwhile, in the series' present-day, the remaining Yellowjackets are forced to deal with all-new challenges, both from outside and within themselves.

With plenty of intriguing unsolved mysteries and some exciting new cast additions, season 2 is shaping up to be part of the first wave of must-watch TV events in 2023. Get ready for even more moody '90s pop hits, shocking twists, and (maybe) cannibalism: It's time for the "Yellowjackets" hive to reassemble.