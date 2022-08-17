Yellowjackets Season 2 Casts Obi-Wan's Simone Kessell As Adult Lottie

After months of anticipation and fantasy casting, the hit Showtime original "Yellowjackets" has finally found the adult version of our Antler Queen. New Zealand actor Simone Kessell ("Obi-Wan," "Our Flag Means Death," "Reckoning") has been cast to play Adult Lottie Matthews, one of the surviving members of the 1996 Wiskayok High School Varsity Girls Soccer team following a plane crash that stranded them in the Canadian wilderness for 19 months. "Yellowjackets" explores both the aftermath of the plane crash in the 1990s when the girls were teenagers, and the present day as they all struggle to exist as adults harboring huge secrets. When we last saw Lottie (Courtney Eaton) in 1996, she had killed a full-grown grizzly bear with a single knife to the head, solidifying her place as a pseudo soothsayer and garnering a small group of dedicated followers like Van (Liv Hewson) and Misty (Samantha Hanratty).

In the present day, we've yet to see Lottie, but the season 1 finale implied that Lottie is not only still alive, but continuing her reign as a cult leader with a much bigger following. Adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) was kidnapped from her motel room by the cult, just as a banker Nat hired to do some information digging on her behalf was leaving a voicemail asking, "Who the f*** is Lottie Matthews?"

Well, we now have our answer. It's Simone Kessell, and the Yellowjackets hive couldn't be more excited. If we weren't all anxiously awaiting season 2 already, the confirmation that we'll be getting more time with Lottie should surely do the trick. In addition to Kessell's casting, Courtney Eaton has also been promoted to series regular, which signals a lot more Lottie for us all.