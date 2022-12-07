BUZZ BUZZ! Yellowjackets Season 2 Premieres In March

Have you been missing "Yellowjackets" just as much as we have? Well, in that case, we have great news for you because the critically-acclaimed Showtime series is coming back sooner than you might expect. The cable network announced that the much-anticipated second season will premiere in March on two different days.

Wait, what? Okay, that might sound a bit weird out of context, but here's the scoop. March 24, 2023, will be the episode's official release on Showtime's streaming platform and its on-demand channel for subscribers. However, if you want to watch it the old-fashioned way, perhaps to boost its organic cable ratings, it will air live on Showtime's main channel on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. If this sounds a bit familiar to you, that's because Showtime utilized a similar release strategy for its first season, which could have served as a vital way to generate, ahem, buzz around the show.

The fact that the series is returning so soon means that many questions could be answered, or worse, lead to even more questions. Was Lottie (Courtney Eaton, Simone Kessell) actually the Antler Queen during that 19-month period when they were all lost in the wilderness? Did Shauna (Sophie Nélisse, Melanie Lynskey) eat her baby out there? What is the actual deal with Misty (Sammi Hanratty, Christina Ricci)? Is the furniture store owned by Jeff (Warren Kole) going out of business? I suppose these questions, and many more, will haunt us until March.