BUZZ BUZZ! Yellowjackets Season 2 Premieres In March
Have you been missing "Yellowjackets" just as much as we have? Well, in that case, we have great news for you because the critically-acclaimed Showtime series is coming back sooner than you might expect. The cable network announced that the much-anticipated second season will premiere in March on two different days.
Wait, what? Okay, that might sound a bit weird out of context, but here's the scoop. March 24, 2023, will be the episode's official release on Showtime's streaming platform and its on-demand channel for subscribers. However, if you want to watch it the old-fashioned way, perhaps to boost its organic cable ratings, it will air live on Showtime's main channel on March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. If this sounds a bit familiar to you, that's because Showtime utilized a similar release strategy for its first season, which could have served as a vital way to generate, ahem, buzz around the show.
The fact that the series is returning so soon means that many questions could be answered, or worse, lead to even more questions. Was Lottie (Courtney Eaton, Simone Kessell) actually the Antler Queen during that 19-month period when they were all lost in the wilderness? Did Shauna (Sophie Nélisse, Melanie Lynskey) eat her baby out there? What is the actual deal with Misty (Sammi Hanratty, Christina Ricci)? Is the furniture store owned by Jeff (Warren Kole) going out of business? I suppose these questions, and many more, will haunt us until March.
What we know so far about Yellowjackets season 2
Most of the cast from season 1 will be reprising their roles, including Lynskey, who won a Critics' Choice Award and gained an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Shauna. Other returning cast members include Tawny Cypress, Juliette Lewis, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Steven Krueger, Sophie Thatcher, Liv Hewson, and Kevin Alves.
However, Kessell's adult version of Lottie won't be the only new addition to the cast. Lauren Ambrose will join the show as the older Vanessa, the character originated by Hewson in the first season, while Elijah Wood will play a mysterious citizen detective.
So, what do we know about the second season's plot outside of it continuing the story from season 1? Not much, but according to Ricci in a recent interview, we might not be prepared for how much more shocking it is this time around.
"I can't really get too much into detail, but I will say the first couple scripts had the entire cast gasping," she revealed, "so it's even wilder."
"Yellowjackets" season 2 will premiere on March 24, 2023, on streaming and March 26 on air. In the meantime, the first season is available to stream on Showtime.