15 Actors Who Almost Starred In Game Of Thrones

If you were a struggling actor in the U.K. in the early 2010s, odds are you probably auditioned for "Game of Thrones." Set in the epic world created by George R.R. Martin and considered one of the best fantasy shows of all time, the series showcased an expansive roster of widely beloved (and horribly loathsome) characters. That cast included all-time greats of British film and theater, like Sean Bean and Charles Dance, as well as future stars like Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington.

However, as with any popular show, many actors auditioned or were offered parts that never materialized, or perhaps not in the way they had anticipated. From future A-listers who HBO unbelievably rejected to big names the show wasn't able to convince to be a part of the pop culture phenomenon, these are 15 actors who were almost cast on "Game of Thrones," but thankfully, for the actors who went on to get the parts both big and small, they weren't.

Spoiler warning for "Game of Thrones" ahead!