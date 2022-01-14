Brian Cox Was The Original Choice For Robert Baratheon On Game Of Thrones

"Succession" premiered on HBO while "Game of Thrones" was in the home stretch of its eight-season run, and it has since gone on to make Brian Cox into more of a household name. Cox was already a well-known character actor who had appeared in many Hollywood movies, not to mention a veteran of Shakespearean theater and the London stage. He played Hannibal Lecter in Michael Mann's "Manhunter" before the character was ever a twinkle in Anthony Hopkins' eye. However, the role of the wealthy patriarch, Logan Roy, in "Succession" increased Cox's visibility to a new stratospheric level, enough to prime the book market for his memoir, "Putting the Rabbit in the Hat," in stores on January 18, 2022.

In that memoir (excerpted in GQ via Yahoo), Cox reveals that he could have had a starring role in the first season of "Game of Thrones." It seems he was up for the role of Robert Baratheon, the king whose very death leaves a throne to fill in the first place. As he tells it: