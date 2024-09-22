Why George R.R. Martin Rejected A Cameo In HBO's Game Of Thrones

"Game of Thrones" has been over for quite some time now, but George R.R. Martin is still involved in on-screen adaptations set in his fictional world of Westeros — and is apparently not sitting down to write the long-awaited sixth book in "A Song of Ice and Fire," titled "The Winds of Winter" — and he recently weighed in on the series' first big spin-off and his misgivings about some matters. After season 2 of "House of the Dragon," the "Game of Thrones" prequel series that chronicles the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons decades before the original show begins, Martin took to his blog Not a Blog in a (now-deleted) post to bemoan some of the changes made by showrunner Ryan Condal. (In the process, he also managed to spoil a major season 3 development, which is perhaps why the blog post was swiftly deleted.) Even before that post, however, Martin was quite vocal about changes to the House Targaryen sigils and the dragons themselves on "House of the Dragon," so it's safe to say that he has plenty of thoughts about the adaptation of "Fire & Blood" (the historical "record" of the Targaryen conflict).

Bearing in mind how much Martin has to say about "House of the Dragon" — and the fact that a lot of it is critical — it feels like maybe he won't get asked to appear in any small cameos going forward. It's still possible, though; third time's the charm!

"Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" are both streaming on Max now.