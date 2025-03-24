The White Lotus Season 3's Most Disturbing Sex Scene Goes Full Game Of Thrones

Don't board that random yacht for a full-moon party in Thailand if you're not up to speed on "The White Lotus." Spoilers lie ahead for season 3, episode 6, "Denials."

When "The White Lotus" season 3, episode 6 catches up with the Ratliff brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola), the siblings are deeply hungover after a night of partying with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon). After boarding a yacht owned by Greg Hunt (Jon Gries, reprising his role from the show's first two seasons), who's currently going by "Gary" and cavorting around Thailand with Chloe, the two brothers proceed to ingest pills and get drunk with the two young women, and that's when things ... escalate, to put it ever-so-mildly.

Chloe sleeps with both Ratliff brothers in turn, but while she's getting hot and heavy with Lochlan, Saxon sticks around and starts pleasuring himself while his little brother and Chloe are in the next bed over. Not only that, but the two boys also make eye contact during the deed, which is, uh, weird. The next morning, Saxon is visibly disturbed by whatever went down last night as Lochlan tells him, "I don't remember last night at all." Saxon, trying to move past the entire thing, tells him, "We both blacked out."

Considering that the two kissed in the show's fifth episode "Full-Moon Party" at Chloe's urging, we already know a bunch of weird stuff happened during that debaucherous night. Partway through "Denials," however, Chloe reveals that it may have gone even further than either of the Ratliff siblings could ever imagine in the light of day. While Chelsea, Chloe, and Saxon are relaxing by the pool, Chloe casually says that she had a "threesome" with them, with Chelsea mentioning that the two boys made out. Saxon writes that off as a joke, which is when Chloe drops a real bomb: Lochlan and Saxon actively got intimate during the encounter, with Lochlan actively pleasuring his older brother. "I blacked out," Saxon insists. "Well, I didn't," Chloe says cheerfully. (Chelsea, sunning herself between them, nonchalantly says, "God, I don't think there's a drug in the world that would make me get with my brother. Hey, I don't judge.") Lochlan, during a meditation experience later, suddenly remembers everything that happened, leaving the brothers in a genuinely bizarre place as "Denials" draws to a close.