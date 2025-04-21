The Stranger Things Star Who Was Rejected For A Major Game Of Thrones Role

Before Bella Ramsey took on the role of Ellie in "The Last of Us," audiences first got a glimpse of them in "Game of Thrones," where they brought to life the young but brave Lyanna Mormont. Debuting in season 6, Ramsey made an impact in the role, with such a short-lived appearance and going out like an absolute boss taking down a wight giant in the Battle of Winterfell. However, had things gone differently, the Lady of Bear Island could've resembled the hero of Hawkins and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown.

Advertisement

While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Brown revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Lyanna Mormont before she found herself in the Upside Down as Eleven. According to the star, missing out on the role was a knock she struggled to bounce back from, almost giving up acting altogether. "I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone, it's like, this industry is just full of rejection 24/7," Brown explained. "I then auditioned for 'Game of Thrones,' and I got a no for that, then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult.' I guess I really wanted that role." Thankfully, things paid off for Brown elsewhere after trying for Lyanna. "Yeah, that was the role I went for. I got Eleven instead! I'm not bitter!" Coincidentally, it was another "Game of Thrones" star who almost nabbed the role of Ellie before Bella Ramsey got the call for "The Last of Us."

Advertisement