The Stranger Things Star Who Was Rejected For A Major Game Of Thrones Role
Before Bella Ramsey took on the role of Ellie in "The Last of Us," audiences first got a glimpse of them in "Game of Thrones," where they brought to life the young but brave Lyanna Mormont. Debuting in season 6, Ramsey made an impact in the role, with such a short-lived appearance and going out like an absolute boss taking down a wight giant in the Battle of Winterfell. However, had things gone differently, the Lady of Bear Island could've resembled the hero of Hawkins and "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown.
While appearing on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Brown revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Lyanna Mormont before she found herself in the Upside Down as Eleven. According to the star, missing out on the role was a knock she struggled to bounce back from, almost giving up acting altogether. "I think I was just very disheartened by the rejection, which is something I tell everyone, it's like, this industry is just full of rejection 24/7," Brown explained. "I then auditioned for 'Game of Thrones,' and I got a no for that, then that's kind of when I was like, 'Oh, this is really difficult.' I guess I really wanted that role." Thankfully, things paid off for Brown elsewhere after trying for Lyanna. "Yeah, that was the role I went for. I got Eleven instead! I'm not bitter!" Coincidentally, it was another "Game of Thrones" star who almost nabbed the role of Ellie before Bella Ramsey got the call for "The Last of Us."
Bella Ramsey landed The Last of Us but not before Maisie Williams tried first
Long before Bella Ramsey hit the road with Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us" television series, there were plans for a big-screen adaptation of the groundbreaking video game, and the actor behind Arya Stark was eyed for the role of Ellie. Back in 2014, it was revealed that the then-producer of the planned film, Sam Raimi, had talked with Maisie Williams for the story's immune hero. Looking back, it's clear that Williams could've worked wonders with the role, channeling the same kind of young and tough soul hardened by harrowing circumstances like Arya Stark did, even facing equally terrifying dangers and becoming just as vengeful as Arya was in "Game of Thrones."
Williams wasn't the only potential pick for the role either, as coincidentally, Abby-to-be Kaitlyn Dever got as far as having a table read for the role of Ellie. Unfortunately, that project fizzled out and by the time it was decided a TV show format was the way to go, Williams and Dever were too old for the role. This left Ramsey, who almost backed out of auditioning for fear of fans' reactions, to finally take the part, especially after Druckmann saw their audition tape. "It was like Ellie realized in live action. It didn't feel like watching an actor," he said. Thankfully, now with "The Last of Us" entering its second season and "Stranger Things" set to release its fifth and final, it seems that every hardened lone hero ended up right where they needed to be.