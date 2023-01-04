Why Bella Ramsey Almost Didn't Audition For The Last Of Us

When it was revealed that "Game of Thrones" alum Bella Ramsey was cast as Ellie in HBO's adaptation of "The Last of Us," many online celebrated. After all, Ramsey had proven themselves to be an extremely capable and talented newcomer, not to mention that they look the part. Unfortunately, with online fandom spaces being the way they are, there was a particularly loud minority that disavowed the casting for one reason or another.

In a new cover story with The Hollywood Reporter, Ramsey revealed that they've taken notice of what these trolls have had to say. However, they've been keeping their head high, vowing not to let them get to them.

"I've seen everything," said Ramsey. "I'm aware of all of it. It was my first experience, really, with a lot of negative reactions."

This newfound hypervisibility, both positive and negative, is why they were originally hesitant to take on the now-iconic role. They recalled that when they were offered the chance to audition for "The Last of Us," they questioned whether or not they wanted to pursue it.

"I seriously considered that maybe I don't want to be famous so I'm not going to do this show because it's going propel me to a place I don't want to go to in terms of being seen and being known," Ramsey confessed to the trade. "I like to blend in and hide."