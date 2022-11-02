The Last Of Us Finally Gets A Release Date From HBO

The long-awaited TV adaptation of "The Last of Us" is coming sooner than you might think. HBO has confirmed that the series release date is January 15, 2023, a mere two and a half months from now. The series will air on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. In theory, that's a pretty short wait, but for eager fans, it might feel like an eternity. Hey, at least we've got a date in the books!

According to the streamer, the show "takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival." It will chronicle the events of the first game, with reportedly some plot from the second game added as well.

"The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal and "Catherine Called Birdy" star Bella Ramsey take the helm as Joel and Ellie respectively, with Gabriel Luna playing Joel's younger brother and former soldier, Tommy, "Fringe" star Anna Torv as smuggler and fellow survivor Tess, and Merle Dandridge reprising her role from the first two games as resistance leader Marlene.