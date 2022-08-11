The Last Of Us: Everything We Know So Far About HBO's Anticipated Adaptation

All indications are that the show will follow the events of the first "Last of Us" game. We see that in casting announcements, officially released photos and some sneaky Instagram updates from the cast.

The story of the video game follows a gruff smuggler named Joel. He's had a hard go of things, trusts nobody, and is about as closed off to emotion as a human being can be. He has to be to survive the world he's in — at least, what's left of it decades after the outbreak of a fungal infection turned people into creepy zombies. Human society is largely military controlled, reigning through strict rules and fatal punishments, though a resistance movement called the Fireflies has risen up to fight it.

Now, Joel isn't a freedom fighter. The little we know of his backstory is filled with tragedy. He's a survivor and his survival mechanism isn't just being good with a shiv or knowing how to scrounge for supplies, it's how he closes himself off from caring.

One of the main reasons for this is because of a loss he experienced at the beginning of the outbreak, a scene we know was shot since we've seen Instagram evidence of it.

The Fireflies task Joel with smuggling a tween girl named Ellie out of the militarized quarantine zone and to a group of scientists who believe she carries with her the cure for the infection that has crippled the world.

Both the game and the upcoming series appear to have the same narrative structure. That being these two unlikely companions traveling across the country and surviving attacks from your normal desperate post-apocalyptic folks as well as rabid zombies with mushrooms growing out of their faces.