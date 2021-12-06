The Last Of Us TV Series May Have Quietly Cast Nick Offerman

In an interview with The Guardian (via Games Radar+), Bartlett confirmed he filmed "a lot" of his scenes for "The Last of Us" with Offerman, adding, "Playing off him was awesome." Given that Bill is the only other major player in Frank's story from the games, it seems that Offerman could be portraying an original third wheel in the pair's bad bromance. (Without getting too deep into spoilers for those unfamiliar with the games, let's just say this subplot isn't a happy one — like most story threads in "The Last of Us" games.)

Of course, if ever there were an appropriate addition to the "Last of Us" cast, it's the actor who played the lovably grumpy survivalist and devoted libertarian Ron Swanson across all seven seasons (and one Covid special) of the beloved government workplace mockumentary "Parks and Recreation." Perhaps in some alternate universe where WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal agreed to share their IPs, Offerman is literally reprising Ron Swanson on "The Last of Us," and it turns out the HBO's series takes place in a future where the Cordyceps fungus outbreak began in Pawnee, Indiana (which, honestly, would be perfectly on-brand for the town's residents). Alas, we don't live in that reality.

Former "Game of Thrones" co-stars Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal are playing the orphaned Ellie and her tetchy guardian Joel in "The Last of Us," which looks to arrive on HBO in 2022.