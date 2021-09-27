The Last Of Us First Look: Pedro Pascal And Bella Ramsey Hit The Road As Joel And Ellie

Druckmann shared the photo on Twitter with the caption "When I first saw them on set in full costume, I was like: "Hooooooly sh*t! It's Joel & Ellie!" The @HBO adaptation of @Naughty_Dog's The Last of Us is full steam ahead! Can't wait to show you more (from all of our projects!) Happy #TLoUDay!!!"

Pretty accurate reaction. Seeing Joel and Ellie a little more tangible than before, even if it's just a glimpse from behind, really stirs excitement for the upcoming series. We already know HBO is sparing no expense when it comes to "The Last of Us," with each of its 10 episodes expected to cost tens of millions of dollars, but that only piques more curiosity. Once the matter of casting the lead characters was answered — and very well received given general love for Pedro Pascal and all the ways Ramsey has already proven herself — the question of the visuals lingered.

The "Last of Us" games are frequently lauded for their art design and visual style. And though this photo offers the briefest of glimpses, it basically looks like a shot plucked from the game itself. In fact, you might need to lean in and squint to assure yourself it's not which is ... a good thing? It's nearly indistinguishable from the video game series in its regard for the lush expanse of nature and while we don't see their faces, Ellie and Joel are sporting their signature looks, backpack and all. It's "The Last of Us," alright — staring at some ruins on the horizon is pretty standard Joel and Ellie stuff. Expect lots more destruction and natural beauty to follow.