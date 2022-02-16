HBO's The Last Of Us TV Series Will Not Debut In 2022

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but if you're hoping to catch "The Last of Us" on TV anytime soon, it'll have to be because you've booted up your PlayStation and you're playing the game (or, you know, you're playing it on your computer, gamers choice). While fans were hopeful that HBO would be releasing a series based on the incredibly popular apocalyptic survival game this year, it's just been confirmed that their adaptation of "The Last of Us" definitely won't be debuting anytime soon. Strike it off of your 2022 bingo card and try not to cry.

The confirmation comes directly from a Deadline interview with Casey Bloys, the chief content officer of HBO Max, who seemed optimistic that "The Last of Us" would debut in 2023, but not certain. "It's not going to air in 2022 — they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in '23," said Bloys, right before adding:

"I have seen some early episodes and I'm very excited ... Craig did 'Chernobyl' for us, he is a fantastic writer and director. What I've seen looks amazing, so I'm excited for it, but it will not be in '22."

The Craig he's talking about here is "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin, who was also tapped to write and executive produce the series alongside the video game's creator, Neil Druckmann. On top of that, big names like Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey had been attached to the project, leaving fans hoping that things were chugging along smoothly and that the adaptation would be ready to debut sometime soon.