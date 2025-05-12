15 Actors Who Needed Therapy After Intense Movies & TV Shows

No one's saying it's hard to be an actor compared to any other job, but sometimes the work requires you to confront parts of yourself you aren't quite capable of facing. Nowadays, people are more open about mental health in movies than they used to be, with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood being forthcoming about their experiences with therapy or seeking treatment for disorders like anxiety, OCD, and depression. However, in many cases, the actors have their own work to blame for the way they feel.

Oftentimes, intense roles can not only be anxiety-inducing albeit worth the stress to watch, but they can have lasting effects on the actors involved in bringing them to life. In the case of these 12 stars from film and television, the struggles their characters were going through more than bled a little into their real lives, but thankfully, they were also fortunate enough to seek out mental health treatment during or after.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.