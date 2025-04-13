How The White Lotus Star Aimee Lou Wood Feels About SNL's Cruel Parody

"Saturday Night Live" got in on the hype for "The White Lotus" season 3 this week, imagining a version of the show where it's mostly high-profile members of the Trump administration hanging out at the Thailand resort. The parody sketch included host Jon Hamm taking up the role of health secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who was also a parody of Walton Goggins' Rick Hatchett. He delivers a funny line about wanting to stab someone with a needle full of the measles virus, but then things get weird. The woman he's talking to is not another impression of someone on Trump's team, but a straightforward impression of Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), Rick's loving girlfriend on the show.

The joke of this Chelsea impression, performed by cast member Sarah Sherman, is pretty much entirely about how big her teeth are. Sherman keeps talking with a wide open mouth, making sure the audience can laugh at her fake front teeth. When RFK talks about taking fluoride out of the drinking water, Sherman's Chelsea says in an over-the-top attempt at a Mancunian accent, "Fluoride, what's that?"

Aimee Lou Wood responded to the sketch in a series of Instagram Stories posts on Sunday morning, writing:

"I did find the SNL thing mean and unfunny ... Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the p**s for sure — that's what the show is about — but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

Wood shared screenshots of some responses from her fans, one of which pointed out, "Everyone else in that parody was a political figure who was being mocked. The only character who wasn't political was Chelsea, and they were clearly just taking the piss out of your appearance." Wood also responded to a fan message complaining about Sherman's impression of Chelsea's accent, writing: "At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it's mean."