The White Lotus Season 3 Finale: [REDACTED]'s Violent Rampage, Explained

(Put down that mai tai and step away from the pool if you haven't watched "Amor Fati," the season 3 finale of "The White Lotus." Massive spoilers lie ahead!)

Out of all of the characters on the third season of "The White Lotus," Mike White's anthology series that always takes place in a different exotic locale, Walton Goggins' Rick Hatchett might have been the most troubled one from the outset ... which is saying something. Nobody on this show is "normal," per se; Jason Isaacs' character Timothy Ratliff finds out early in the season that he's probably going to prison for a variety of financial crimes, which builds to him nearly poisoning his entire family during "Amor Fati," the season 3 finale. I digress, though, because we're here to talk about Rick and his wild, revenge-fueled rampage through the fictional hotel that leads to his demise (and the deaths of two other people, actually).

Late in "Amor Fati," Rick succumbs to his worst impulses in a big way. He initially went to Bangkok in the season's fifth episode, "Full-Moon Party," with an evil plan to confront "Big Jim" Hollinger (Scott Glenn) — the owner of the Thailand White Lotus — and perhaps kill him, but he resists. As we now know, Rick yelled at Jim and pushed him out of a chair, but he didn't kill the guy. Point in fact, Rick returns to the resort in "Amor Fati" and tells his girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) that he's freed from his resentment ... until Jim returns the favor and confronts him at breakfast, setting off a chain reaction that results in Rick's rampage.