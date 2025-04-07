Who Dies In The White Lotus Season 3 Finale?

Do not keep reading past this point if you haven't watched "Amor Fati," the season 3 finale of "The White Lotus." Massive spoilers lie ahead.

We all knew people were going to die in season 3 of "The White Lotus," Mike White's international anthology series that spent its third outing in Thailand. People die in every season, and in seasons 1 and 2, the manners of death were, frankly, ridiculous (one guy got accidentally stabbed after pooping in a guest's suitcase, and Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid yeeted herself off a boat and died in the process). The third season gave us three major deaths and a full action sequence to boot. So who died?

Let's start with — I'm sorry! — the least important death of the episode, Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn), who turns out to be Rick's long-lost father. Yes, Rick came to this hotel in the first place because he mistakenly believed that "Big Jim" killed his father; as Jim's wife Sritala (Lek Patravadi) tells Rick in the aftermath of his shooting rampage, Big Jim was his father. Rest in peace, Big Jim! We genuinely barely knew ye. Now that we've got that out of the way, here's everything you need to know about the two other major deaths in "Amor Fati," the season 3 finale of "The White Lotus," which featured the most carnage out of any season finale so far.