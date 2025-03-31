The White Lotus Season 3 Episode 7 Gives Rick The Closure He Desperately Needs

This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus."

One would think that the penultimate episode of a season of "The White Lotus" would push us into the deep end. Surprisingly, season 3's seventh episode, titled "Killer Instincts," chooses to simmer in the tension while laying the groundwork for a messy, climactic finale. As seen in the season premiere, gunshots eventually go off inside The White Lotus' wellness resort in Thailand, closely followed by an out-of-focus shot of a dead body floating in the water. This ominous setup, paired with the possible advent of a tsunami, has made it clear the season finale might feature one or more casualties. There's good reason to genuinely fear for the lives of the season's many characters, as not everybody is morally reprehensible or rotten to the core (unlike Jon Gries' Greg Hunt, who is never up to any good).

The only character far removed from this nexus in Thailand is Rick (Walton Goggins), who is on a quest to avenge the death of his father. As a refresher, Rick's waking thoughts have perpetually been consumed by a void, as he views himself as a non-entity who has nothing to offer to those around him. When Rick was a child, his mother had named a certain Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn) as his father's murderer, and he's been carrying this heavy weight ever since.

In previous episodes, we learned that Jim is the Thailand hotel owner Sritala's (Lek Patravadi) equally-accomplished husband, who is currently in Bangkok after recovering from a heart attack. Following a long and conflicting inner tussle, Rick decides to go to Bangkok and confront his father's alleged killer. To mask his true intentions, he poses as a producer while asking his friend, Frank (Sam Rockwell), to present himself as a director interested in casting Sritala as his film's lead.

Episode 7 focuses on this long-awaited meeting, which ends on a rather anti-climactic note. However, this very subversion works in favor of Rick's arc, along with the themes of forgiveness and letting go that have been ingrained within his story so far. Let's take a closer look at what happened.