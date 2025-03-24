Jim Hollinger: Who Plays The White Lotus Season 3's Mysterious Hotel Owner

The voice actually belonged to none other than character actor Scott Glenn, making a (hopefully) triumphant return to the network that gave him one of his greatest roles. Glenn played stubborn, erratic family patriarch Kevin Garvey Sr. on HBO's magnificent existential drama "The Leftovers" from 2014 to 2017. His other recent TV roles include a heartbreaking part on the short-lived Stephen King-verse show "Castle Rock," a turn on the new Apple TV+ dark comedy "Bad Monkey," and the part of Stick, a mentor figure to Matt Murdock on the Netflix version of Marvel's "Daredevil."

Go further back, and you can find Glenn in some of the best movies of the 20th century, from "Apocalypse Now" to "Nashville." He played himself in Robert Altman's "The Player," showed up in the action blockbuster "The Bourne Ultimatum," and was a priest in "The Virgin Suicides" and a cop turned drug dealer in the Denzel Washington favorite "Training Day." He also played multiple characters in the deeply polarizing Zack Snyder project "Sucker Punch." Glenn often plays authority figures, though they almost always have an edge to them. In "Apocalypse Now," he was the captain who triggered Willard's mission when he defected to Colonel Kurtz's army. He also played FBI boss Jack Crawford in 1991's Oscar-winner "The Silence of the Lambs."

Glenn started out working on television in the 1960s (his first role was on "The Patty Duke Show"), but for several decades beginning in the '70s, he didn't act on the small screen at all. In fact, before "The Leftovers," his only visible TV series role since 1975 was in a two-part episode of "Monk" back in 2008. We're lucky to have him back; his turns on "Castle Rock" and "The Leftovers" were stunning, and he'll no doubt blow the roof of the place in "The White Lotus" as well. Frankly, Glenn is one of the best actors of his generation who hasn't gotten the Emmy he deserves yet. "Every inch of his face is memorable and photographable," director Mimi Leder told IndieWire in 2017. "The creases on his cheeks, and his eyes — everything he does is very real and very visceral. Working with him is one of the great experiences."

In other words, he's going to be an incredible scene partner for Goggins when the pair finally come face to face on "The White Lotus." New episodes of the show premiere Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO.