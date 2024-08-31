One Ambitious Stephen King Crossover Series Ended Too Soon

It's kind of astonishing that "Castle Rock" got canceled, especially since it featured one of the most stacked casts of the streaming era. In addition to Glenn and Oscar winner Spacek, the show's ensemble included super-talented "Moonlight" actor Holland, modern genre legend and Pennywise actor Skarsgård, finally-appreciated internet darling Melanie Lynskey, "Captain Phillips" breakout Barkhad Abdi, "Eighth Grade" star Elsie Fisher, "The Shawshank Redemption" actor Tim Robbins, and cult comedy favorites Lizzy Caplan and Jane Levy of "Party Down" and "Suburgatory" fame, respectively. The series found space for each of these great performers and let them do intense character work in a genre that's not always known for valuing good acting over thrills and chills.

Plus, "Castle Rock" was scary. It build up a cursed mythology around its eponymous town that made every reveal feel extra disturbing, every mystery box element especially uncanny and existential. Executive produced by J.J. Abrams (as well as King and co-creators Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason), the series had the potential to become the next great genre-blending mystery series. If it made one mistake, it was that its anthology-like approach left viewers impatiently waiting for season 2 to tie back into the more enigmatic elements of the previous storyline. But the second season is satisfying and surprising in its own right, and the show could have easily tied elements of the two together with a third season to cap everything off. The fact that it never got one remains baffling, but that oversight isn't a good enough excuse for us to forget about "Castle Rock" altogether.

The super-creative show may not have gotten the chance to flourish that it deserved, but at least fans can revisit the creepy town of Castle Rock anytime we please. Like The Kid, we might be stuck in a dark hole (of depressing streaming-era cancellations), but at least we got to exist in the same universe as "Castle Rock" for a while. You can watch the show on Hulu now, or buy the complete series on DVD.