Where Was The White Lotus Season 3 Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

In the first season of Mike White's globe-trotting anthology series "The White Lotus," actors like Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Jennifer Coolidge, and Natasha Rothwell brought their characters to the stunningly beautiful island of Maui in Hawai'i. Then, for the second go-around, White and his cast, including a returning Coolidge alongside Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, and Theo James, headed to the town of Taormina in Sicily. Clearly, White — and HBO, the network behind "The White Lotus" — will spare no expense to shoot on location. So, where was Season 3 shot?

Back when the Season 2 finale aired in December of 2022, White revealed that the third season would have a religious bent in a featurette that ran on HBO and Max alongside the episode, saying, "The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus" (via Variety). With that in mind, it makes sense that White and his crew brought the third season of "The White Lotus" to Thailand, a Southeast Asian paradise filled with cityscapes, mountain vistas, stunning beaches, and clear blue oceans.

Wondering where they specifically shot the third season of White's Emmy-winning series (which brings Rothwell back into play and introduces a whole new cast of badly-behaved wealthy characters)? Here are some of the major locations that White and HBO used for "The White Lotus" Season 3.