Every Survivor Cameo You Missed In The White Lotus

In the spring of 2018, Hollywood writer and director Mike White — then known for penning movies like "School of Rock" and creating shows like "Enlightened" — did something surprising: he competed on the CBS reality TV show "Survivor" during its 37th season. Titled "David vs. Goliath," the season pitted underdogs, the Davids, against social and physical heavyweights, the Goliaths; White, an original Goliath, made it to the end of the game but ultimately lost out to former David player Nick Wilson. (Considering that Wilson got into some weird political spheres after winning, I personally still feel slighted that White didn't win, but whatever.)

Still, "Survivor" was the gift that kept on giving for White. Not only is he now close personal friends with longtime "Survivor" host Jeff Probst — who once said he would happily make White a producer on the reality competition show and said he sometimes asks him for input on seasons and challenges — but the concept of a bunch of strangers trying to survive in a tropical paradise undoubtedly inspired White's award-winning anthology series "The White Lotus." (Also, if it surprises you that White was a Goliath, Probst spoke to Kelefa Sanneh for a New Yorker profile of White and said, "There were a couple of people who said, 'Is he a David or a Goliath?' I said, 'Are you kidding? Good luck winning an argument with Mike White.'")

Sure, nobody on "The White Lotus" is ever roughing it in their beachfront habitats, but the social game of "Survivor" is the most intriguing part of the entire enterprise, and the intricacies of dealing with the people around you are front and center in "The White Lotus." With that in mind, it's not totally surprising that White has cast a handful of "David vs. Goliath" castmates in small cameo roles across three seasons of "The White Lotus" — and here's a list of every cameo so far.