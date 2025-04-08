The White Lotus Season 3: 5 Best & 5 Worst Characters

This article features spoilers for the entire third season of "The White Lotus."

The third season of Mike White's supposed anthology series "The White Lotus" is done and dusted, and now we know where everybody ended up. Specifically, we know who was on the receiving end of the gunshots we heard from afar in the season premiere: Hotel owner "Big Jim" Hollinger (Scott Glenn) fell first, followed by Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins) and his young girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) — but we also know what happened to everybody else, including the Ratliff family from North Carolina, the employees of the Thailand location of the fictional White Lotus, and everybody else.

Even if season 3 ultimately reached a sort of unsatisfying conclusion in this writer's opinion, I'll say this: Mike White is excellent at creating characters from whole cloth who feel real, flawed, and infuriating, and I did have to leave some of those characters off of this list. With that, let me just say that Kate Bohr, Lochlan Ratliff, Thidapon "Mook" Sornsin, and Rick Hatchett — the first three of whom are played by Leslie Bibb, Sam Nivola, and Lalisa "Lisa" Manobal — were largely fascinating to watch this season, though I'd argue that Manobal, one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world, simply didn't have enough to do (though she did manage to prove, with limited screen time, that she's a talented actress). Okay, so let's get to it: Who are the 5 best and 5 worst characters in season 3 of "The White Lotus?"

