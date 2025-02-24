The White Lotus Season 3's Kenny Is Voiced By A Beloved Hollywood Actor

This article contains spoilers for season 3, episode 2 of "The White Lotus" — "Special Treatments" — so turn back now if you're not caught up on the first two installments.

It's clear from the very beginning of the third season of "The White Lotus" (read our review here) that Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs), a businessman from North Carolina, is having some professional troubles. When he's asked to lock up his cell phone for the duration of his time in Thailand by the resort's friendly staff, he absolutely refuses — though, luckily, the rest of his family also forces the issue. Alongside his wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and children Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola), Timothy is trying to enjoy his vacation in a tropical paradise, but in the season's second episode "Special Treatments," Timothy finally makes contact with his business associate Kenny, and it sure seems like he's pretty cooked (as his Gen Z kids might say).

When Timothy talks to Kenny after trying to get ahold of him in the season premiere "Same Spirits, New Forms," you might recognize the voice on the other end of the call ... and it's because that voice belongs to Academy Award-winning actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Ke Huy Quan. Whether or not we'll see Quan in person on "The White Lotus" remains to be seen, but it's definitely him on the other end of the phone, and he doesn't have good news for Timothy.