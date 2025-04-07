The White Lotus Season 3 Finale Gives Belinda The Show's Most Ironic Ending

(This article contains massive spoilers for "The White Lotus" season 3 finale.)

Up until season 3, most fans agreed that Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) was the only major character on the show to actually be a good person. Everyone else is shown to have some sort of dark side by the entirety of their respective seasons, but throughout season 1, Belinda harms no one. Her only crime is putting too much trust in Tanya (McQuoid Jennifer Coolidge), a mega-rich woman who offers to give Belinda the money she needs to start a wellness business and then doesn't follow through.

Advertisement

The storyline was a poignant tale of the way rich people can cause so much distress to the lower-class people around them without even realizing it. Tanya barely seems to understand that she's been taunting Belinda with a golden lottery ticket all season. She doesn't notice that Belinda is performing an excessive amount of emotional labor to keep Tanya happy, all in pursuit of what the audience knows is a dead end. When Tanya abandons Belinda to run off with some guy she just met (the guy being Greg, who would end up murdering her), she's not being cruel or spiteful — she's being thoughtless, as so many of the rich people on "The White Lotus" tend to be.

That's why it's fascinating for Belinda to end season 3 on almost the same note. Having suddenly acquired $5 million (by essentially strongarming Greg), Belinda says farewell to Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul), a guy who had recently approached Tanya with his own idea to start a wellness business. She tells Pornchai that "circumstances have changed" and she has to abruptly leave Thailand, and that the wellness business they talked about is not going to happen.

Advertisement

It even seems like Belinda is channeling a bit of Tanya here, talking to Pornchai in a way that feels subtly dismissive and careless. Belinda sympathizes with Pornchai, it seems, but that's outweighed by how clearly she's psyched about the money and happy to get out of town.