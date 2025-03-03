The White Lotus Season 3 Reveals Details About The Fate Of Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya

This post contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 3, Episode 3, "The Meaning of Dreams."

In the rich-and-terrible universe of Mike White's "The White Lotus," it's been at least a year since Jennifer Coolidge's Tanya McQuoid declared "These gays are trying to kill me!" before shooting said gays, making a break for it, and unceremoniously falling off a boat and dying. The character's absurd death was made darkly funny thanks to the audible thud noise when her head hit the escape dinghy, serving as the abrupt and purposely anticlimactic end to a season-long mystery.

Now in its third season, "The White Lotus" is still going strong despite the loss of Tanya, and in this week's episode, it's keeping her memory alive — albeit via rumors and suspicions alone. In the third episode of the Thailand-set installment, "The Meaning of Dreams," viewers get to hear a little more from Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), one of this season's new characters and the young companion to Jon Gries' slimy old man Gary. We already know that Gary is actually Greg, the man who married Tanya in Season 1, telling her he had a terminal illness. By the start of Season 2, though, he was sick of her, and also seemed to be pulling some strings behind her back. Tanya's death ultimately appeared to be the byproduct of a plan from Greg and his old friend Quentin (Tom Hollander) to have her killed and inherit her fortunes. Unless, that is, you believe the story Chloe tells her new pal Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood, a cast standout) while the pair are sunbathing by the pool.