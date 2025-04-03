The White Lotus Season 3 Character Woody Harrelson Almost Played

At this point in season 3 of "The White Lotus," Mike White's globe-hopping anthology series that takes place in Thailand this time around (after previous entries set in Hawai'i and Italy), it's hard to imagine anybody but Walton Goggins playing the irascible Rick Hatchett. Goggins, who's currently pulling double duty on HBO with his role in "The Righteous Gemstones" (a performance that actually is even more daring and audacious than what he's doing on "The White Lotus"), is perfect as Rick, a man who comes to Thailand with his much-younger girlfriend Chelsea (a spectacular Aimee Lou Wood, who you might know from "Sex Education") and happens to be hellbent on avenging his father. It's all very Inigo Montoya-coded, and Goggins pulls it off beautifully, so you might be surprised to learn that Woody Harrelson was actually supposed to play Rick — and even signed onto the project before dropping out.

In a massive cover story for The Hollywood Reporter about the third season of White's award-winning show, producers David Bernad and casting director Meredith Tucker said Harrelson was originally the pick for Rick, but they did so indirectly by saying that the entire project operates under a specific financial model. "Everyone is treated the same on 'The White Lotus,'" Bernad said. "They get paid the same, and we do alphabetical billing, so you're getting people who want to do the project for the right reasons [...] it's a system we developed in the first season because there was no money to make the show."

"It makes it so much easier," Tucker added. "You tell people this is what it is. And some won't do it — and honestly, you can't hold it against people who need to make a living. Our series regulars are pretty much doing this for scale." So where does Harrelson come in? Apparently, he wanted to negotiate the salary to play Rick and was told no; he eventually did agree to take the part anyway, but ended up dropping out due to a scheduling conflict.

Enter Goggins, and the rest is history.